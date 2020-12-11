San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Brenden Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead College of Charleston to a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Brevin Galloway had 13 points for College of Charleston (2-3). Zep Jasper added 12 points and six rebounds. Payton Willis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-6). Trushaun Moorer added 11 points. Omar Croskey had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

