Ole Miss squares off against UNCW

UNC Wilmington (3-2) vs. Mississippi (1-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington won easily 116-66 over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Wednesday. Mississippi is coming off an 80-45 win over Jackson State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Wilmington's Mike Okauru, Ty Gadsden and John Bowen have combined to account for 33 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Okauru has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.8 points per game last season. The Rebels offense scored 71.2 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. UNC Wilmington went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

