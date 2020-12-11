San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

SHSU goes up against Mary Hardin-Baylor

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Sam Houston State (3-3)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to battle the Crusaders of Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor. Sam Houston State is coming off a 107-65 home win over LeTourneau in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Zach Nutall has averaged 22.5 points and 5.2 rebounds this year for Sam Houston State. Complementing Nutall is Tristan Ikpe, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CARSON: Carson Hammond has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Thursday’s Sports in Brief

December 10, 2020 10:45 PM

Celebrities

NYYC drives conversation about future of America’s Cup

December 10, 2020 10:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service