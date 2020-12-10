San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Waters scores 20 to lift Troy over North Alabama 62-57

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Khalyl Waters had a career-high 20 points as Troy edged past North Alabama 62-57 on Thursday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (2-3). Kam Woods and Nick Stampley each had 10 rebounds. Waters hit all 10 of his foul shots.

Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon had 11 points for the Lions (2-1). Payton Youngblood had eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

No. 17 Northwestern women beat EIU 93-57 in season opener

December 10, 2020 6:17 PM

Sports

Rebraca leads North Dakota over South Dakota 75-71

December 10, 2020 6:10 PM

Celebrities

Bama plays host to Clemson

December 10, 2020 6:01 PM

Sports

Oregon looks for road win vs Washington

December 10, 2020 6:01 PM

Celebrities

Georgia plays host to Samford

December 10, 2020 6:01 PM

Celebrities

Central Ark. plays Arkansas

December 10, 2020 6:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service