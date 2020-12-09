San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
McBride scores 25 to carry Eastern Michigan past Adrian

The Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich.

Bryce McBride had 25 points as Eastern Michigan routed Adrian 95-35 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 11 free throws, and had six steals.

Chris James had 19 points for Eastern Michigan (1-2). Ty Groce added 15 points and four blocks. Miles Gibson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Yeikson Montero had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 11 points and six steals.

Kendall Bellamy had 10 points for the Bulldogs. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Warrick added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

