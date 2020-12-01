Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd opts out to prepare for NFL draft

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd has opted out of the rest of this season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Boyd made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Boyd, a senior, rushed for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 358 yards in his career for the Razorbacks. Last season was his best — he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was named to this year’s preseason All-SEC second team, but health issues limited his action, and he finished with 309 yards rushing and three scores.