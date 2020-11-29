Sports
Crew score twice in OT, beat Nashville to reach East finals
Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.
The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.
Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville's shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz's deft lead pass.
