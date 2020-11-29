Murray St. unloads on D-III Greenville in 173-95 win

KJ Williams scored 22 points, every Murray State player entered the scoring column, and the Racers offensive eruption led to a 173-95 win over NCAA Division III-member Greenville on Sunday.

The 173-point effort is tied for fourth most in a single game in Division I men’s basketball history. Loyola Marymount scored 186 points in 1991 and 181 in 1989, LIU Brooklyn scored 179 in 1997 and Oklahoma scored 173 in 1989.

The previous Ohio Valley Conference record for points in a game by a men’s basketball team was 148 by Tennessee State during the 1993-94 season against Fisk University.

Samford scored 174 points on Nov. 25 against Greenville but it was considered an exhibition game, according to the Bulldogs' website.

The game served as the season opener for the Racers after their first three contests were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Williams missed just one of 12 shot attempts, Devin Gilmore scored 20 points with nine rebounds, and Justice Hill distributed 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Races shot 77 for 105, going 5 of 13 from3-point range. Only 14 points came from the foul line and they had 45 assists. They had 142 points in the paint

Romello Ball had 15 points for the Panthers. Kameron Vinsel added 12 points and five steals and Kenneth Cooley scored 12. Greenville also got up more than 100 shots, going 30 for 107, 20 of 74 from 3-point range.

The halftime score was 87-41.

___

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25