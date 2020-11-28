San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Miller has 30, George Mason tops Howard 84-70; Maker sits

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Jordan Miller drilled 8 of 10 3-pointers for a career-high 30 points and George Mason topped Howard 84-70 on Saturday.

Howard played without acclaimed recruit Makur Maker, who had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first two games. The Bison are being cautious with the 6-foot-11 guard/forward out of Australia because of a groin injury.

Xavier Johnson had 13 points for George Mason (2-1). Javon Greene added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had nine assists.

Kyle Foster scored a career-high 23 points for the Bison (0-3). Jordan Wood added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

