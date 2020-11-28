WCU squares off against Piedmont

Piedmont vs. Western Carolina (1-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts will be taking on the Lions of Division III Piedmont. Western Carolina lost 66-64 to Troy in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Mason Faulkner has averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists this year for Western Carolina. Complementing Faulkner is Xavier Cork, who is averaging 16 points and 2.5 blocks per game.JUMPING FOR JOLLY: Ryan Jolly has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Western Carolina put up 108 and came away with a 61-point win over Piedmont when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 6-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Catamounts scored 77.9 points per matchup across those nine games.

