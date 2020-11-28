San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
ECU takes on Belmont Abbey

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Belmont Abbey vs. East Carolina (1-0)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates will be taking on the Crusaders of Division II Belmont Abbey. East Carolina is coming off a 66-57 win on the road over Charlotte in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Pirates put up 71.8 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

___

