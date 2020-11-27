San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Gordon scores 16 to carry Nicholls St. past Idaho St. 70-51

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Ty Gordon had 16 points as Nicholls State defeated Idaho State 70-51 on Friday night.

Najee Garvin had 12 points and Kevin Johnson added six assists and six steals for Nicholls State (2-0). Isaac Johnson, who scored 18 points in the opener, was held scoreless.

Robert Ford III had 13 points for the Bengals (0-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Johnson leads San Diego St. over UC Irvine 77-58

November 27, 2020 6:41 PM

Sports

Harper, Young Lead No. 24 Rutgers past Fairleigh Dickinson

November 27, 2020 6:31 PM

Sports

Top-ranked Gonzaga routs Auburn 90-67 in Fort Myers

November 27, 2020 6:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service