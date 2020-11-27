San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Williams carries Buffalo past Towson 74-65

The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Jeenathan Williams had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo got past Towson 74-65 on Friday.

Jayvon Graves added 20 points six rebounds and five steals and Brock Bertram had 12 rebounds and four blocks for Buffalo (1-0). Josh Mballa added eight rebounds.

Zane Martin had 27 points and six assists for the Tigers (0-3). Charles Thompson added 17 points and Victor Uyaelunmo had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Drame scores 19 to lift St. Peter’s over La Salle 62-51

November 27, 2020 4:55 PM

Sports

Sims carries UNC-Wilmington over UNC-Asheville 76-68

November 27, 2020 4:49 PM

Sports

Ohio beats No. 22 Notre Dame, spoiling Ivey’s Irish debut.

November 27, 2020 4:47 PM

Sports

Hollander carries Belmont past George Mason 77-67

November 27, 2020 4:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service