San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Sims carries UNC-Wilmington over UNC-Asheville 76-68

The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Jaylen Sims had 24 points as UNC Wilmington defeated UNC Asheville 76-68 on Friday.

Jake Boggs had 19 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (1-1). Mike Okauru added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ty Gadsden had 12 points.

Trent Stephney had 14 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Tajion Jones and Evan Clayborne each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Hollander carries Belmont past George Mason 77-67

November 27, 2020 4:43 PM

Sports

No. 24 Missouri State women roll past FGCU 74-49 in opener

November 27, 2020 4:41 PM

Sports

Robinson scores 14 to carry NC A&T over Chicago St. 74-44

November 27, 2020 4:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service