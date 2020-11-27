Ohio beats No. 22 Notre Dame, spoiling Ivey’s Irish debut.

Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24 and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame 86-65 on Friday, spoiling Irish coach Niele Ivey’s debut.

Ivey played on two Notre Dame Final Four teams and was an assistant coach for the other seven trips the Irish made to the Final Four. She was an assistant with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies last season when a young Irish team went 13-18 in Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw’s 33rd and final season.

Dara Mabrey had a career-high 34 points for Notre Fame, hitting seven 3-pointers.

NO. 12 MARYLAND 94, DAVIDSON 72

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Angel Reese and Diamond Miller each scored 20 points and Maryland opened the season with a victory over Davidson in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Miller had a career high. Katie Benzan added 13 points while Ashley Owusu and Faith Masonius scored 10 each.

Chloe Welch led Davidson with a career-high 23 points.

NO. 14 ARKANSAS 98, WAKE FOREST 82

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 15 of her 22 points in the third quarter in Arkansas' victory over Wake Forest at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Ramirez made all six of her shots, including three 3-pointers, when the Razorbacks (2-0) outscored the Demon Deacons (0-1) 37-18 in the third quarter to stretch a two-point halftime lead to 79-58.

Makayla Daniels added 18 for Arkansas, Chelsea Dungee had 17, Destiny Slocum 16, Erynn Barnum 12 and Taylah Thomas 11. Gina Conti led Wake Forest with 23 points.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 74, FLORIDA GULF COAST 49

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 13 points and Missouri State used a dominate first half to beat Florida Gulf Coast in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Abyigayle Jackson added 12 points in the opener, Sydney Wilson 11 and Brice Calip 10 for the Bears, who led 49-18 at the intermission.

Tishara Morehouse had 10 points for Florida Gulf Coast (1-1).