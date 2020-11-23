San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
New England visits Philadelphia for first round of playoffs

The Associated Press

New England Revolution (8-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-4-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Union are 15-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Sergio Santos leads the third-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. Philadelphia has scored 49 goals.

The Revolution are 9-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England is 5-0-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has eight goals and six assists for Philadelphia. Santos has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

Teal Bunbury has eight goals and one assist for New England this season. Adam Buksa has three goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.5 assists, six shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

New England: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Andre Blake (injured), Matt Real (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).

