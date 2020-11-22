Everton wins 3-2 after more penalty woe for Fulham

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro misses a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Everton, at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (John Sibley, Pool via AP) AP

Aided by another embarrassing missed penalty by Fulham, Everton ended its three-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 3-2 win on Sunday as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Two weeks after Ademola Lookman failed with a scuffed, injury-time “Panenka” penalty at West Ham, Ivan Cavaleiro took over spot-kick duties for Fulham but slipped as he attempted his shot, kicked the ball against his standing foot and saw it loop over the crossbar.

Everton was leading 3-1 at the time and although Fulham set up a tense finale with a second goal in the 70th minute by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the visitors held on to return to winning ways after losses to Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals this season — the most in the league — after striking 42 seconds in and again in the 29th minute following an equalizer by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in a cross from Lucas Digne for his first goal for Everton to put the team 3-1 ahead in the 35th.

Everton started the season with four straight wins but hadn't won any of its previous four games.