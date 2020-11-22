San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Piqué likely out for several months because of knee injury

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, left, reacts after getting an injury in a challenge with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Barcelona's Gerard Pique, left, reacts after getting an injury in a challenge with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Bernat Armangue AP
BARCELONA, Spain

Gerard Piqué is expected to be sidelined for several months because of a right knee injury.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Piqué has a grade-three sprain of his internal lateral ligament and a partial injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The club did not say how long the defender is expected to be sidelined, but similar injuries tend to require months of recovery time.

Piqué got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Atlético Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade. His knee bent inward after Atlético forward Ángel Correa fell on his leg.

Piqué had to be helped off the field and was taken straight to the changing room. Barcelona said after initial exams on Saturday that Piqué had a sprained knee.

Barcelona also lost Sergi Roberto due to injury in Saturday' match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The club said he has a right thigh muscle rupture and will be sidelined for about two months.

The loss to Atlético kept Barcelona in the middle of league standings after eight matches.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Medicine

Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th

November 22, 2020 5:49 AM

Sports

Texas prep football small-school matchups set for regionals

November 22, 2020 3:04 AM

Sports

Williams, Shakir help short-handed Boise State beat Hawaii

November 22, 2020 12:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service