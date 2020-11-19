Seahawks without Carson again, but Tyler Lockett active

San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Chris Carson and Travis Homer, but will have wide receiver Tyler Lockett against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carson and Homer were both inactive for the Thursday night game. Carson, who was listed as questionable, will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury suffered in Week 7 against the Cardinals. Homer suffered a hand injury last week against the Rams.

Seattle has just Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and Bo Scarbrough as its active running backs.

Lockett had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. He had 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting with Arizona.

The Seahawks also placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Arizona had both starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) active. Both had been listed as questionable.

