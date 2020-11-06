No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State

Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as No. 9 BYU routed No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on Friday night.

BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0.

Boise State (2-1) suffered its worst loss since a 64-19 rout by rival Idaho in 1996, the Broncos first year as an FBS program. Boise State lost the 1997 season opener to Cal State Northridge by 40 at home but that game was later forfeited to the Broncos.

Wilson, who originally committed to Boise State before signing with BYU, completed 21-of-27 passes and threw TDs of 5 and 20 yards. He also found the end zone on a 4-yard run.

NO. 11 MIAMI 44, N.C. STATE 41

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

King was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries. Harley also had a 20-yard TD catch in the second quarter. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put NC State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.