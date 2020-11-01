Toronto ties Philadelphia for lead; Union hold tiebreaker

Toronto FC's Nick DeLeon, left, eyes the ball as Inter Miami's Alvas Powell, right, defends during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. AP

Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.

CREW 2, UNION 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to help Columbus beat Philadelphia, costing the Union a chance to wrap up the Supporters’ Shield crown.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.

Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).

Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).

RAPIDS 3, SOUNDERS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, Andre Shinyashiki added his second goal in two games and Colorado beat Seattle.

Cole Bassett also scored for Colorado. The Rapids (6-6-4) bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of San Jose into seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders (10-5-5).

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

REVOLUTION 4, D.C. UNITED 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored twice and New England overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat D.C. United.

Adam Buksa also scored for the Revolution (8-6-8), and United (5-11-6) had an own goal.

Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow scored to give D.C. United a 2-0 lead.

ORLANDO CITY 1, IMPACT 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat Montreal at Red Bull Arena.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the center of the area in the 39th minute.

Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak. Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.