Corral throws 6 TD passes, Ole Miss beats Vanderbilt 54-21

Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. (25) gets past Vanderbilt linebacker Alston Orji (24) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 54-21. AP

Matt Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns to lead Mississippi to a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was the second consecutive win for Ole Miss (2-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) over Vanderbilt (0-4, 0-4). The Rebels won 31-6 last season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin liked the way his team performed, especially after a disappointing loss last week to Auburn.

“I was really pleased with our performance with our ones,” Kiffin said. I wish our twos had played better. We have to get better there because we are going to need them at some point.”

Vanderbilt had not played since Oct. 10 and had several players dealing with COVID-19.

“We looked a step slow and a little bit behind,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. A lot of our kids came back this week. Maybe it just wasn't enough time. Maybe I overestimated how they would be coming back."

Corral completed 19 consecutive passes, breaking Eli Manning's program record of 18 straight against Murray State in his debut his sophomore season.

Corral's six touchdown passes also tied Manning’s record for touchdown passes in a game set against Arkansas in 2001. It is a school record for touchdown passes in regulation since five of Manning’s passes came in overtime.

“I really didn't know anything about the record until the fourth quarter,” Corral said. I don't think about the record book. I was just playing with what Vanderbilt was giving me.”

Elijah Moore had 14 receptions for a school-record 238 yards with three touchdowns for Ole Miss. Moore surpassed A.J. Brown's 233 yards receiving against South Alabama in 2017.

“Matt and Elijah were lights out,” Kiffin said. It was good to see that".

Kenny Yeboah caught two touchdown passes and Dontario Drummond had one for the Rebels. John Rhys Plumlee added a 37-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders with 37 seconds left in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Ole Miss.

Ken Seals was 31-of-40 passing for 319 yards and threw two touchdown passes for the Commodores. It was the most yards passing for a true freshman at Vanderbilt since 2000.

“Offensively it was good to see a young Ken Seals continue to grow up,” Mason said. “He's growing into the quarterback we need him to be.”

Cam Johnson had 14 receptions for 97 yards for the Commodores. Ben Bresnahan and Chris Pierce Jr. each caught a touchdown pass.

The Rebels built a 31-14 halftime lead and scored on their first drive of the second half. Corral found Drummond in the end zone for a 16-yard reception.

Defensive back Tylan Knight forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and linebacker Zikerrion Baker recovered. Corral then threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Yeboah and the Rebels led 48-14 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts South Carolina on Nov. 14.

Vanderbilt: Plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.