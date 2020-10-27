Philadelphia takes on Chicago on defensive hot streak

Chicago Fire (5-8-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (12-3-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union face the Chicago Fire on a defensive hot streak. The Union have allowed only eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Union are 13-2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 7-3-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Fire are 3-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 2-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and six assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has six goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

Robert Beric has eight goals and one assist for Chicago so far this year. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-1-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-3-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jose Martinez, Matt Real (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured).