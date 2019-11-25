Thunder’s Diallo out 4-to-6 weeks with sprained right elbow

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) shoots in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Alex Caruso (4) during the fist half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Oklahoma City. AP Photo

Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow.

The Thunder announced Diallo’s status before Monday night’s road game against the Warriors at Chase Center, saying he would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.

In Friday’s 130-127 home loss to the Lakers, Diallo left in the fourth quarter after taking contact from LeBron James on a driving lay-in early in the period.

Diallo was called for a foul on the play. Thunder coach Billy Donovan challenged the play because James extended his elbow on the drive, causing Diallo to fall back. The call and the basket both stood, and James made the free throw.

On Friday, Diallo had just returned from a three-game absence for a sprained left knee. He has played in 12 games with one start, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.4 minutes.