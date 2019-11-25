Cincy, Valpo meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Valparaiso (4-2) vs. Cincinnati (3-2)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is set to take on Cincinnati in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Cincinnati lost 91-84 in overtime to Bowling Green in its most recent game, while Valparaiso fell 84-59 against Nevada in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cincinnati's Tre Scott, Jaevin Cumberland and Chris McNeal have collectively scored 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 39 percent of all Bearcats scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He's also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crusaders. Cincinnati has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its past three games while Valparaiso has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 29.4 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25