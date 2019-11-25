Stars face the Golden Knights, look for 7th straight win

Vegas Golden Knights (11-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-8-2, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Stars take on Vegas.

The Stars are 10-1-2 in conference matchups. Dallas has surrendered 13 power-play goals, stopping 85.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Golden Knights are 7-6-2 in conference play. Vegas leads the NHL with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 10 goals and has recorded 12 points. Radek Faksa has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-six in 25 games played this season. Max Pacioretty has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Justin Dowling: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.