Reimer gets 22nd shutout, Hurricanes beat Red Wings 2-0

Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, battles with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and center Eetu Luostarinen (43) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

James Reimer made 19 saves to earn his 22nd career shutout as Carolina beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Sunday night.

Reimer had to make 11 saves in the first period, making a point-blank stop on Valtteri Filppula a little under five minutes in, denying Tyler Bertuzzi — who skated in from the bottom of the right circle — at 6:22, and thwarting Darren Helm’s short-handed breakaway attempt with a little more than four minutes left in the opening period. After that he faced only eight more shots — five in the second and three in the third).

“It was attention to detail. That's a fast team over there and they got going in the first period. When they do that, they are super dangerous, but if we stay on them and play defense first we can smother their offense,” Reimer said after his first shutout of the season. “This was fun. Actually, I think I got my first NHL shutout against the Canes way back in the day (with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2010-11), so it is nice to get one with them. It kind of comes full circle.”

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.

“Just simple things. We got the pucks deep and went to grind in their end,” Aho said. “We didn't let them play offense and their legs were pretty gassed by the end of their shifts.”

Both teams played Saturday night. The Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 and the Red Wings lost 5-1 to the New Jersey Devils.

“It's been great the last two games. That's the way you want to play,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was impressive that we didn't come off the gas and didn't give up much. The first period wasn't sharp, but we locked it down from there.”

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit, which has lost six straight (0-4-2).

“We didn’t get out of our end well enough,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “They forecheck hard and we know that. I thought we bogged ourselves down.”

Aho scored with 9:23 left in the second period. He put in the rebound of his attempted pass from the high slot, which had gone off the boards behind the net and caromed into the crease. Aho raced in and poked it into the net before Howard could find and cover the puck. It was Aho’s 12th goal and his third in four games.

Teravainen added an empty-net, short-handed goal with 1:13 left. It was his seventh goal.

NOTES: Detroit RW Anthony Mantha, who leads the team with 12 goals, will miss at least a week with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday night’s 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. ... RW Filip Zadina, the sixth overall pick of the 2018 draft, was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to take Mantha’s place in the lineup. … Carolina improved to 11-2-0 when scoring first and 10-0-0 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.