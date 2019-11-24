Denver takes on Phoenix, seeks 4th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (11-3, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

Denver heads into a matchup against Phoenix after winning three straight home games.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.7 last season.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 7-34 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free throw line and 28.9 from beyond the arc.

Denver and Phoenix matchup for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 108-107 in the last matchup between these two teams on Oct. 25. Jamal Murray led Denver with 27 points and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: out (left foot).

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (back), Aron Baynes: day to day (hip).