Whitfield carries UMKC over East Carolina 74-68
Rob Whitfield had a career-high 29 points as Missouri-Kansas City topped East Carolina 74-68 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday night.
Whitfield shot 7 for 12 from behind the arc.
Javan White had 18 points to go with 11 rebounds for UMKC (4-3). Josiah Allick added 10 points.
Brandon Suggs had 14 points for the Pirates (2-4). Jayden Gardner and J.J. Miles added 13 points apiece.
