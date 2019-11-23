Jets sign ‘Sticky Hands’ Ryan Griffin to contract extension

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (84) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Ryan Griffin has been so sure-handed lately for the New York Jets that he ended up on a T-shirt. Griffin had five catches for 109 yards — the first 100-yard game of his seven-season career — and a touchdown at Washington. He has 25 receptions for 269 yards and career-high four TDs while becoming reliable target for Darnold in the absence of the injured Chris Herndon. AP Photo

The New York Jets have signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding one of the team’s few bright spots on offense this season.

Griffin has 25 receptions for 269 yards and a career-high four TDs while becoming a reliable target for Sam Darnold.

The Jets didn’t announce terms of the deal Saturday night, but NFL Network reported it is for three years and worth up to $10.8 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

He had five catches for 109 yards — the first 100-yard game of his seven-season career — and a touchdown last Sunday at Washington. The 16-yard score went viral on social media after he celebrated by pretending the ball was stuck to his right hand before “prying” it free with his foot.

An apparel company even made up a T-shirt that Griffin wore in the locker room this week with the words “Sticky Hands Griffin” behind an image of the tight end’s celebration.

The 29-year-old Griffin was a sixth-round draft pick of Houston in 2013 out of UConn and played six seasons for the Texans before being released in May. He signed with the Jets in July the before training camp opened.