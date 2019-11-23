Sac State beats UC Davis, clinches share of Big Sky title

Kevin Thomson passed for 300 yards and ran for 116 yards to help Sacramento State clinch a share of the Big Sky Conference title with a 27-17 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

The Hornets (9-3, 7-1), ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored the last 24 points of the game after falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter. Sacramento State shares the title with Weber State, which beat the Hornets 36-17 on Nov. 2. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Weber State automatically qualified for the FCS playoffs while Sacramento State is in line for an at-large berth.

Thomson threw a TD pass and ran for two more scores. His 3-yard TD run with 2:46 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 17-10. His 51-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead with 11:51 left in the fourth and his 33-yard keeper capped the scoring with 3:04 left.

Jake Maier passed for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Aggies (5-7, 3-5). Khris Vaughn caught six passes for 135 yards, including a 76-yard TD catch on UC Davis’ second possession of the game. Da'Von Frazier intercepted Thomson’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-3 with 6:47 left in the second.