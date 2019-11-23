Cook throws for 4 TDs, runs for another in Dayton’s win

Jack Cook threw four touchdown passes, Jake Chisholm and Sean Prophit ran for more than 100 yards each, and Dayton closed out the regular season with a 51-38 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Cook threw all four of his TD passes in the first half as the Flyers raced to a 38-17 halftime lead. He added a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter and Sam Webster finished off the win with his second and third field goals of the day.

While Dayton (8-3, 6-2 Pioneer League) was piling up 608 yards of offense, Nick Orlando kept Butler (3-9, 2-6) in the game, rushing for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Chisholm had 166 yards on 21 carries for Dayton and Prophit carried six times for 133 yards, an average of 22.2 yards per carry. Prophit had a long run of 65 yards and his 4-yard TD run in the second quarter was the only touchdown Cook did not account for.