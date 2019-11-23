Nevada, Valpo meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Valparaiso (4-1) vs. Nevada (3-3)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is taking on Nevada in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Nevada earned a 74-60 win over Fordham in its most recent game, while Valparaiso got a 78-74 win against Grand Canyon in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Crusaders. Nick Robinson is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12.2 points and six rebounds per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Lindsey Drew, who is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Harris has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Valparaiso has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among MWC teams.

