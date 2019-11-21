Panthers score 5 straight goals to beat Ducks 5-4 in OT

Florida Panthers celebrate after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo

Aaron Ekblad scored his second goal of the game 22 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied with five straight goals to stun the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Thursday night.

Brett Connolly sparked the comeback with two goals in 27 seconds in the second period, and Dominic Toninato tied it with 4:23 left in the third. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Rickard Rakell, Nick Ritchie and Max Jones also scored. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.