Ottawa visits Montreal after Duclair’s 2 goal-game

Ottawa Senators (9-11-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-6-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Montreal Canadiens after Anthony Duclair scored two goals in the Senators' 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.

The Canadiens are 3-2-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Montreal ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Brendan Gallagher with nine.

The Senators are 3-3-0 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 13 assists and has recorded 20 points this season. Shea Weber has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 12 goals and has recorded 16 points. Duclair has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: day to day (undisclosed).