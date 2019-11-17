Adamu leads Montana State past Tennessee Tech 52-39

Amin Adamu scored 12 points as Montana State beat Tennessee Tech 52-39 on Sunday in the Spartan Invitational.

Harald Frey had 10 points for Montana State (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Keishawn Davidson scored nine points and Amadou Sylla had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Montana State faces Grand Canyon on the road on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech plays Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25