Sports
Adamu leads Montana State past Tennessee Tech 52-39
Amin Adamu scored 12 points as Montana State beat Tennessee Tech 52-39 on Sunday in the Spartan Invitational.
Harald Frey had 10 points for Montana State (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
Keishawn Davidson scored nine points and Amadou Sylla had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
Montana State faces Grand Canyon on the road on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech plays Winthrop on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments