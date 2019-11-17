Ronaldo scores 99th goal as Portugal qualifies for Euro 2020

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with his teammate Diogo Jota after he scored his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Portugal at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo took his career tally to 99 international goals on Sunday as Portugal qualified for the 2020 European Championship with a 2-0 win against Luxembourg.

The Juventus star tapped in a shot by teammate Diogo Jota that was just inches from going over the goal-line in the 86th minute, leaving Ronaldo one strike from the 100-goal mark.

Bruno Fernandes got Portugal’s first goal against the flow of play in the 39th when he scored from a long pass by Bruno Silva.

Luxembourg had outplayed Portugal until that point, dealing with the poor field conditions better than the defending European champions.

Portugal advanced to Euro 2020 in second place in Group B. Ukraine had already gone through as the group winner.