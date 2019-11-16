Ballock leads Creighton past Louisiana Tech 82-72

Mitch Ballock had 22 points as Creighton topped Louisiana Tech 82-72 on Saturday.

Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski had 17 points apiece for Creighton (2-1). Kelvin Jones had 14 points for the home team.

DaQuan Bracey had 17 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Mubarak Muhammed added 14 points and 16 rebounds. Derric Jean had 12 points and six assists.

Creighton faces Cal Poly at home on Friday. Louisiana Tech takes on Mississippi Valley State at home on Tuesday.

