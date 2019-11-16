Utah State holds off Wyoming 26-21

Utah State wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (80) runs down the field for an 80 yard touchdown reception as Wyoming cornerback Tyler Hall (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero

Jordan Love passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Utah State defense forced a late turnover to hold off Wyoming for a 26-21 win on Saturday.

The Aggies (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West) scored 12 straight points on Dominik Eberle’s four field goals to lead 26-14 early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Vander Waal’s 5-yard keeper for Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-21 with 6:52 left in the game.

The Cowboys (6-4, 3-3) entered Utah State territory on their final drive, but Vander Wall rolled right on a second-and-5 from the Utah State 39 and Eric Munoz intercepted his pass in the middle of the field with 58 seconds left.

Siaosi Mariner caught four passes for 123 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown that tied it at 7 early in the second quarter. Love completed 18 of 29 passes and threw two interceptions, one that was returned by Logan Wilson for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Xazavian Valladay ran 25 times for 114 yards for Wyoming.

Utah State hosts No. 19 Boise State next Saturday for a chance to tie the Broncos for first place in the Mountain Division.