Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker (29) and outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Receiver Allen Hurns has signed an $8 million, two-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins through 2021, with $3.27 million guaranteed.

Hurns has 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Miami native and former University of Miami star is a sixth-year pro. He joined the Dolphins as a free agent in July after the Dallas Cowboys released him.