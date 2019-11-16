Dartmouth visits Jacksonville

Dartmouth (3-0) vs. Jacksonville (2-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Jacksonville both look to put winning streaks together . Dartmouth won 55-46 over Merrimack in its last outing. Jacksonville is coming off an 80-78 road win against UMass Lowell in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jacksonville's Aamahne Santos has averaged 15 points and 4.3 assists while David Bell has put up eight points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Big Green, Chris Knight has averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Aaryn Rai has put up 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMAHNE: Santos has connected on 45.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Jacksonville's Destin Barnes has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 28 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 attempts over the last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Dartmouth has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25