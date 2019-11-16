Hurricanes visit the Wild following overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (11-7-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-11-1, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Minnesota Wild after the Hurricanes beat Buffalo 5-4 in overtime.

The Wild are 4-1-1 at home. Minnesota has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 18.6% of chances.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Hurricanes are 4-4-1 on the road. Carolina has scored 65 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Dougie Hamilton leads the team with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with eight assists and has recorded 14 points this season. Jason Zucker has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 21 points, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists. Hamilton has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.