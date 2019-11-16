Western Conference-leading St. Louis hosts Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (9-9-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-3-5, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues take on the Anaheim Ducks.

The Blues are 8-0-2 against conference opponents. St. Louis is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Ryan O'Reilly with 0.7.

The Ducks are 5-7-1 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 19 total points while scoring eight goals and collecting 11 assists for the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jakob Silfverberg has collected 17 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling eight assists for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.