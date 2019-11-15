Julien lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Youngstown St. 73-61

Kobe Julien had 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Youngstown State 73-61 on Friday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1). Cedric Russell added 14 points.

After trailing 29-26 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns first took the second-half lead 39-37 on a pair of free throws by Julien at the 12:35 mark. The lead changed hands six times over the next several minutes. A jumper by Julien at 8:40 started an extended 12-2 run that left the Ragin’ Cajuns with a 61-52 lead with 2:44 to go. The Penguins missed six shots and had four turnovers during that stretch.

Darius Quisneberry had 18 points for the Penguins (1-2).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Louisiana-Lafayette plays Wyoming on the road on Thursday. Youngstown State takes on NC Central at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25