Maker carries Idaho St. over Montana-Western 80-48

Chier Maker had 18 points and seven rebounds as Idaho State romped past Montana-Western 80-48 on Thursday night.

Maker hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Malik Porter had 10 points for Idaho State (2-1). Tarik Cool added 10 points and six assists. Chidi Udengwu had nine rebounds for the home team.

Cedric Boone had 13 points for the Bulldogs. James Jones added 12 points. Connor Burkhart had 11 points and three blocks.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Idaho State matches up against Washington State on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25