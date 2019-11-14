Cincinnati rolls over Alabama A&M with top scorer benched

Cincinnati's Chris Vogt (33) dunks as Alabama A&M's Cameron Tucker (3) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Chris Vogt set season highs with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Cincinnati pulled away from Alabama A&M for an 85-53 win on Thursday with leading scorer Jarron Cumberland watching from the bench in street clothes.

Trevon Scott also scored 16 points and Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland each added 13 for Cincinnati (2-1), which never trailed and led by as many as 33 points against the overmatched Bulldogs.

The win was the second straight for Cincinnati since a season-opening 64-56 loss at then-No. 18 Ohio State.

Cameron Alford led Alabama A&M (0-3) with 10 points.

Jaevin Cumberland made his first start of the season in place of his cousin Jarron. Last season’s American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and this season’s AAC pre-season Player of the Year sat out for undisclosed reasons.

Cincinnati quickly took control with a 10-0 run that left the Bearcats leading 19-5 with 13:09 left in the first half. The Bulldogs didn’t reach double figures until Brandon Miller’s short jump shot gave them 11 points with 8:38 left before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: Thursday’s game was the third of a season-opening five straight on the road for the Bulldogs.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats improved to 18-0 all-time against current Southwestern Athletic Conference teams in coach John Brannen’s first game against a SWAC team.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M’s Southwest Ohio tour is scheduled to continue with a noon game at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Cincinnati is off until its game against Illinois State on Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.