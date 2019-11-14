Jones scores career 21 as Penn State beats Georgetown

Myreon Jones scored a career-high 21 points as Penn State led by as many as 18 in an 81-66 victory over Georgetown Thursday night in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Jones scored 14 of the Nittany Lions first 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Penn State (3-0) jumped out to a 25-7 lead after a Myles Dread 3-pointer. Dread finished with 14 points while Lamar Stevens had 14 points and nine rebounds. Jones was 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Penn State shot 13 for 29 on 3-pointers while Georgetown made just four in 13 attempts. The Nittany Lions turned 21 Georgetown turnovers in 20 points.

Omer Yurtseven had 16 points and 10 rebounds to record his third straight double-double for Georgetown (2-1) after transferring from N.C. State. James Akinjo added 13 points for Georgetown, which never led in the second half.

Penn State picked up its first win in the last six meetings against Georgetown and got a road win against the Hoyas for the first time since 1972.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions passed their first and only true road test before Big Ten play. Penn State will play Mississippi in the NIT Season Tipoff in Brooklyn on Nov. 27 before facing either Syracuse or Oklahoma State two days later.

Georgetown: Since Patrick Ewing took over in 2017, the Hoyas are just 1-3 against Power Five teams with one more shot at home against longtime-rival Syracuse on Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Has the weekend off before returning home to host Bucknell on Tuesday.

Georgetown: Hosts Georgia State on Sunday for the first time since 1997.