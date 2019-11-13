49ers notebook: Left tackle Staley could miss ‘a couple weeks’ after finger surgery

The 49ers will be without left tackle Joe Staley for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and possibly longer after having surgery this week to repair a fractured and dislocated finger.

“He won’t play this week. He’ll probably be out a couple weeks,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The six-time Pro Bowler sustained the injury during Monday’s home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, his first action since having a hairline fracture in his left fibula Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The finger had been a problem before Monday’s game and Staley left Levi’s Stadium afterward without a mention on the team’s injury report. But the finger swelled up drastically overnight and he underwent testing by the team’s medical staff Tuesday. It was determined Staley’s best course of action was to have a procedure, after receiving a second opinion.

“His spirits are high,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “He’s going to rehab and be a pro like he always does. And hopefully we’ll get him back in a few weeks.”

It’s likely Staley will be replaced by rookie sixth-round draft pick Justin Skule, who started six games in Staley’s place while he was working back from the leg injury. The 49ers, of course, were undefeated with Skule starting as he played at a commendable level, given the circumstances.

Skule said getting six starts helped him gain confidence throughout his first year in the league. But the most important thing he learned came away from the field.

“I think I’d just say how Joe taught me how to really look at film,” Skule said Wednesday. “So when I really started playing, he really helped me with that. And so I’ve just tried to use the tips and techniques he’s given me, keep using that every week.”

Staley had been one of the team’s most durable players in recent seasons. He missed just four regular season games between 2011 and 2018. He missed seven contests in 2009 and 2010 due to knee and fibula injuries, respectively.

Staley’s injury comes at an inopportune time. The Cardinals boast a star defensive end in Chandler Jones, who beat Skule for a sack during the 49ers’ win on Halloween, and had a pair of sacks Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Then San Francisco hosts the Green Bay Packers and their talented edge rushers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith on Nov. 24, who have combined for 18 1/2 sacks after being acquired in free agency.

So far, Shanahan has been pleased with the way Skule has played during his rookie season.

“I thought he did a very good job,” Shanahan said. “He came in there and stepped it up right away. He did a good job in his first game. I thought he got better each week. So we were happy with how he played. Glad we have a couple of good backups.”

Damontre Moore replaces Ronald Blair III

The 49ers on Wednesday re-signed defensive end Damontre Moore to replace Ronald Blair III after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL suffered in Monday’s game.

Moore, 27, signed with San Francisco in the offseason and was released during final cuts. He had two sacks and a team-leading nine quarterback-hits during the exhibition slate. He spent the offseason playing for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, the same team 49ers tackle Daniel Brunskill played for.

Shanahan indicated Moore was close to making the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season.

“I know we all wanted him to,” Shanahan said. “He had played well enough to. But they’re pretty deep there so he ended up being the odd man (out).”

Moore (6-4, 270) was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2013 and has 10 sacks in 54 games. The 49ers will be his sixth team since entering the league, joining the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Raiders, New York Giants and Seahawks.