Hughes, Carry lead Duquesne past Lamar 66-56

Michael Hughes had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Lamar 66-56 on Tuesday night for coach Keith Dambrot's 450th career win.

Sincere Carry added 16 points for the Dukes (2-0), Maceo Austin chipped in 15 and Baylee Steele had nine rebounds.

T.J. Atwood had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Davion Buster added 11 points and V.J. Holmes had 10.

Duquesne faces Lipscomb at home on Friday. Lamar plays Mount St. Mary's at home on Friday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25