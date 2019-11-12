Suns and Lakers square off in division matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

Los Angeles heads to Phoenix for a Pacific Division matchup.

Phoenix finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home a season ago. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.8 last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (right shoulder), Troy Daniels: day to day (right knee), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).